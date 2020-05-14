Custer Gallatin National Forest announces campground opening dates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Custer Gallatin National Forest is aiming to open a portion of concessionaire operated campsites starting Friday, May 15, and continuing for the rest of the month with additional campgrounds and cabins.

“We know people are excited and likely feeling a bit more cabin fever, at this time, said Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin Forest Supervisor, in a press release. "We do understand that folks are looking forward to returning to some of their favorite places, but we also urge people to continue to follow local, state and national guidelines during this time, plan ahead and stay safe.”

Reservations for some campgrounds can be made on recreation.gov. Forest closures for many sites still remain in place. Forest users will need to refer to their local ranger district office, follow @CusterGallatinNationalForest on facebook or visit online at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin. Trails remain open for hiking, but remember to avoid congregating at trailheads and/or parking areas and refrain from gathering in groups of 10 or more.

Many additional developed recreation sites exist on the Custer Gallatin National Forest and dates will be worked on to get sites properly prepared and cleaned for the health and safety of those recreating. Cabins are being cleaned as well and when they are available it will be reflected on recreation.gov. All dates are projected and subject to change.

