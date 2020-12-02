 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Custer Gallatin National Forest fee hikes topic of December meetings

Custer Gallatin National Forest fee hikes topic of December meetings

{{featured_button_text}}

Proposed fee increases at recreation sites on the Custer Gallatin National Forest will be the topic of discussion at two public meetings this month.

The Southern Montana Resource Advisory Council will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 8 and the Gallatin RAC will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 9. 

The public comment period for these fee proposals was offered July 2–Aug. 23. The objectives of the upcoming RAC meetings are to review the proposals along with the public comments received and to provide an official recommendation to the Forest Service’s Northern Regional Forester, which is required by law prior to authorization or implementation of new fees.

Information on how to join the virtual discussion or submit a comment can be found on the Custer Gallatin Forest’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin or by contacting Kathy Minor, kathleen.minor@usda.gov or Marna Daley at marna.daley@usda.gov.

The meeting agenda for both RACs will be available after Dec. 2 on the Custer Gallatin Forest’s website.

U.S. Forest Service

U.S. Forest Service
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+5
Land exchange opens Gardiner Basin ranch to public
Montana Untamed

Land exchange opens Gardiner Basin ranch to public

On May 15 the land title was filed on a property exchange between the Custer Gallatin National Forest and part-time Red Lodge businessman William Morean. A week later visitors were already exploring the 583-acres of the old Slip and Slide Ranch that is now in public hands.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Creepy crawly cockroaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News