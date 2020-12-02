Custer Gallatin National Forest fee hikes topic of December meetings

Proposed fee increases at recreation sites on the Custer Gallatin National Forest will be the topic of discussion at two public meetings this month.

The Southern Montana Resource Advisory Council will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 8 and the Gallatin RAC will meet at 9 a.m. on Dec. 9.

The public comment period for these fee proposals was offered July 2–Aug. 23. The objectives of the upcoming RAC meetings are to review the proposals along with the public comments received and to provide an official recommendation to the Forest Service’s Northern Regional Forester, which is required by law prior to authorization or implementation of new fees.

Information on how to join the virtual discussion or submit a comment can be found on the Custer Gallatin Forest’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin or by contacting Kathy Minor, kathleen.minor@usda.gov or Marna Daley at marna.daley@usda.gov.

The meeting agenda for both RACs will be available after Dec. 2 on the Custer Gallatin Forest’s website.

