Custer Gallatin National Forest latest to close campgrounds, cabins, picnic areas, restrooms

The Custer Gallatin National Forest is the latest to close all developed recreation sites including cabins, campgrounds, group-use sites, picnic areas and restroom facilitates until further notice.

On Thursday the Helena-Lewis and Clark and Bitterroot national forests announced similar closures.

The agency cited concerns for the health and safety of visitors, as well as Forest Service employees and volunteers, during the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the closures.

The agency is also suggesting that gatherings be limited to less than 10 people.

For a complete list of all sites closed visit www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin, click on alerts/closures. Notifications to cabin renters will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed.