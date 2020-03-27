Custer Gallatin National Forest latest to close campgrounds, cabins, picnic areas, restrooms

The Custer Gallatin National Forest is the latest to close all developed recreation sites including cabins, campgrounds, group-use sites, picnic areas and restroom facilitates until further notice.
On Thursday the Helena-Lewis and Clark and Bitterroot national forests announced similar closures.
The agency cited concerns for the health and safety of visitors, as well as Forest Service employees and volunteers, during the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the closures.
The agency is also suggesting that gatherings be limited to less than 10 people.
For a complete list of all sites closed visit www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin, click on alerts/closures. Notifications to cabin renters will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed.
“Visitors to the forest should plan ahead and be prepared that outhouse amenities and developed recreation sites will not be available for use,” said Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin Forest supervisor. “Being outdoors is great for our physical, mental and emotional well-being, especially at this time, and we support folks getting outside for fresh air, while also doing so responsibly. Some rules of thumb to follow include: if you are sick, stay home; practice social distancing of at least 6 feet, stay local, go during off-peak times, stick to your immediate family members, always practice good hand hygiene, and be kind by saying hello!”
Keep in mind that law enforcement and/or search and rescue operations may be limited due to the COVID-19 situation. High-risk activities such as rock climbing, etc. or backcountry activities that increase your chance of injury or distress should be avoided.
