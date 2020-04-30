Custer Gallatin National Forest plans to open some sites May 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Developed recreation sites — including campgrounds, rental cabins, picnic areas, and toilets — on the Custer Gallatin National Forest are being cleaned and disinfected with an eye on opening some concessionaire-managed sites on May 15.

The next round of site openings is planned for May 22. This will give the agency time to bring its seasonal workforce on-board, ensure the necessary training and supplies are in place, and the cleaning criteria for sites is feasible.

In the meantime, the forest's staff is asking recreationists to be patient while it works to re-open developed recreation opportunities in cooperation with communities and county commissioners.

