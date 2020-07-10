Custer Gallatin National Forest unveils proposed management plan

“The whole way the plan is set up, it’s different than the old plans, it’s not quite as prescriptive as the old plans used to be, it’s much more desired conditions and objective based,” Erickson said.

Challenges

Two of the biggest challenges facing the forest is an increase in recreation use of the forest in the greater Bozeman area and the threat of climate change. The many effects of a warming climate could range from increased wildland fires to warming streams that are a refuge for native cutthroat trout.

Erickson said the growth in recreation has been “tremendous” and is taxing the forest’s tight budget and staffing levels.

“That evolving science around recreation use, and the impacts of recreation use, is an area we’ve really tried to address in this forest plan, but I will also say it’s an area ripe for a lot of new research and better information about what really are the impacts of human disturbance and different types of recreation uses,” Erickson said.