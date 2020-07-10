Custer Gallatin National Forest unveils proposed management plan

Seven recommended new wilderness areas, an average annual logging output of 23 million board feet, motorized access to 1,140 miles of trail and guidelines for allowing bison to roam like wildlife outside of Yellowstone National Park are just some of the many details in the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s recently released plan.
“It’s a huge milestone,” said Mary Erickson, forest supervisor, a document that took more than four years to complete, but it’s not over yet.
A 60-day objection period allows those who’ve been involved in the process a chance to question decisions made by the agency. Those appeals will be reviewed by the regional forester. So the new plan won’t be enacted until sometime next spring.
“I hope as people look at what we rolled out they can appreciate the synthesis and balancing act we’ve done,” Erickson said.
Big country
The forests, which were administratively combined in 2014, stretch from the high mountains of south-central Montana across 500 miles, six geographic areas and two states to the plains and foothills of Eastern Montana and South Dakota. The massive document updates the previous forest plans which were enacted in the late 1980s.
The draft record of decision, once implemented, will provide a framework to guide Forest Service decisions for at least the next 15 years, possibly longer. It’s not, however, a “to do list” of specific projects.
“The whole way the plan is set up, it’s different than the old plans, it’s not quite as prescriptive as the old plans used to be, it’s much more desired conditions and objective based,” Erickson said.
Challenges
Two of the biggest challenges facing the forest is an increase in recreation use of the forest in the greater Bozeman area and the threat of climate change. The many effects of a warming climate could range from increased wildland fires to warming streams that are a refuge for native cutthroat trout.
Erickson said the growth in recreation has been “tremendous” and is taxing the forest’s tight budget and staffing levels.
“That evolving science around recreation use, and the impacts of recreation use, is an area we’ve really tried to address in this forest plan, but I will also say it’s an area ripe for a lot of new research and better information about what really are the impacts of human disturbance and different types of recreation uses,” Erickson said.
Those high-use areas are “called out” for investment under the plan and guidance for what tools the agency can use to address recreation use without being specific. Some of that work could be done with the help of partners, as well as legislation that — if passed — could provide funds for infrastructure and maintenance.
Funding could also come from fees such as annual passes and parking permits for popular places like the Hyalite area right outside of Bozeman.
Details
The public can log on to the forest’s website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/custergallatin/landmanagement/planning/?cid=fseprd762995 to read the entire document, Erickson’s summary and scan the many maps outlining the plan. Here are a few of the highlights.
Bison: “Plan components include a desired condition that bison are present year-round with sufficient numbers and adequate distribution to provide a self-sustaining population on the Custer Gallatin and an objective to complete three bison habitat improvement projects for the purpose of creating or connecting suitable bison habitat every three years,” according to Erickson’s written summary.
The slaughter of Yellowstone bison has pitted tribes, hunters and conservation groups against management agencies that include the Forest Service, Park Service and Montana Department of Livestock.
“The Forest Service acknowledges the importance of the interagency partnership within the Interagency Bison Management Plan,” the summary stated. “However, as this plan sets long-term management direction, it is appropriate to set guidance that allows for expanded tolerance of bison on the national forest in the future.”
Wilderness: Although only Congress can designate new wilderness areas, the Forest Service has proposed seven recommended wilderness areas totaling 125,675 acres, including land in the Crazy and Pryor mountain ranges.
In the Pryors the plan includes the Bear Canyon Recommended Wilderness Area (10,366 acres) and the Lost Water Canyon RWA (7,692 acres). In the southern Crazy Mountains the recommendation is for 10,257 acres of wilderness, which was requested by the Crow Tribe.
“This is pretty awesome,” said Shane Doyle, a Crow tribal member. “They’re also recognizing the Crazies as an area of tribal importance.”
The plan addresses treaty rights, sacred sites, traditional cultural practices and access.
“It’s a mixed bag, at least from our perspective,” said Hilary Eisen, policy director for Winter Wildlands Alliance and a member of the Gallatin Forest Partnership, a coalition of groups from the Bozeman area that submitted its own proposal to the Forest Service.
Eisen praised protection of areas like the Gallatin Crest (77,631 acres) and Sawtooth Mountain (14,461 acres), but questioned why they weren’t joined to form one continuous parcel. Cowboy Heaven, in the northern Madison Range, and Lionshead, near West Yellowstone, were two other areas Eisen said seemed reasonable for wilderness recommendation but were not designated.
“In reaching this decision, I focused on those areas that represent high-quality lands that are capable of maintaining the unique social and ecological characteristics that make them eligible for wilderness designation, while minimizing the inherent tradeoffs that come with managing these areas to maintain their wilderness characteristics,” Erickson wrote.
In the Beartooths, the 800-acre Timberline RWA (formerly termed Red Lodge Creek or Hellroaring) was carried over from the earlier forest plan because it is nearly surrounded by wilderness, Erickson wrote.
“I have decided not to continue to recommend as wilderness four other areas recommended within the 1986 Custer plan,” Erickson wrote. “Much of the current Mystic Lake Recommended Wilderness Area is within a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission inundation zone, and removing this area from recommended wilderness will allow better flexibility for resource protection actions (for example, sanitation) to address impacts of current high-density recreation uses. The current Republic Mountain, Line Creek, and Burnt Mountain Recommended Wilderness Areas of the Custer plan adjoin but do not add significant value to existing designated wilderness. As I reviewed each of these three areas, I found that there is no threat of development to these rugged inaccessible landscapes.”
Backcountry areas: 13 backcountry areas, totaling 208,957 acres, were recommended “to maintain the existing backcountry character while allowing management flexibility, particularly for vegetation management.”
To name a few the plan includes the Cook Mountain (9,794 acres), King Mountain (12,189 acres), and Tongue River Breaks (16,899 acres) backcountry areas, totaling about 39,000 acres, near Ashland; two in the Pryors totaling about 18,700 acres; and one along the Beartooth Front — the 18,700-acre Bad Canyon area where mountain biking will no longer be allowed.
Existing motorized and mechanized recreation use would continue in 12 of the 13 backcountry areas on existing routes and designated areas.
“The Pryors Coalition requested that Big Pryor and Punch Bowl also be recommended wilderness areas, and also requested a larger Lost Water Canyon Recommended Wilderness Area,” Erickson wrote. “I have selected a backcountry allocation for Big Pryor (12,610 acres) and Punch Bowl (6,097 acres) so that existing motorized and mechanized transport can continue but not expand, and to retain flexibility for future vegetation management.”
Logging: “Under the plan, about 565,000 acres (19% of the national forest) are suitable for timber production, with the remaining approximately 2,480,500 acres not suitable for timber production. Of the 2,480,500 acres not suitable for timber production, 540,000 acres (18% of the national forest) are suitable for timber harvest for such purposes as fuel reduction or wildlife habitat enhancement.”
Erickson wrote, “I remain concerned that our ability to meet identified outputs will be difficult in the face of declining budgets and the increasing cost of litigation related to forest management activities. However, opportunities for shared stewardship, additional legislative authorities, or partnerships could potentially increase the timber output capacity.”
Ed Regan, of RY Timber in Townsend, said he hadn’t had a chance to look at the specifics of the plan but said in the draft version the portion of the forest managed for logging was low.
“We were hoping they would add a little more to that,” he said.
Odds and ends: The plan also includes some information that stands out for being unusual. For example, the plan said the introduction of “beavers could be pursued.”
In order to restore normative stream flows and aquatic habitat, reservoirs could be deconstructed, and stream channels could be reconfigured.
Aircraft landing strips would be suitable in certain areas, subject to Forest Service permitting.
Permitted grazing with domestic sheep and goats will not be allowed (except for targeted weed control) where bighorn sheep now occur, nor in the Bridger, Bangtail, and Crazy mountains.
“I have added plan components that allow public and outfitter use of pack goats with a number of conditions such as season of use, and number of pack goats per party,” Erickson wrote.
The plan includes 30 eligible wild and scenic rivers totaling about 433 miles based on an eligibility study.
Wild, scenic, and recreational designation protects the water quality and free-flowing nature of rivers in nonfederal areas.
Nearly 500 miles of trail are operated as winter trails maintained for snowmobiles. Motorized over-snow vehicle use is suitable on 43% of the national forest. The plan provides access to public lands through mechanized transport (for example, mountain bikes) on an additional approximately 714 miles of authorized summer mountain bike trails.”
Trivia: The plan also contains some interesting facts, such as “the Ashland and Sioux Ranger Districts together support the largest grazing programs in the National Forest System.
“The Stillwater Complex is the only primary producer of platinum and palladium in the United States, and one of only three such producers in the world.
“More than one million acres of designated wilderness and about 844,000 acres of inventoried roadless areas” exist on the Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Erickson noted in her summary that, “Land management planning can be an esoteric process, with rules, procedures, and language that are difficult to understand or relate to. But at its core, this new plan is our new ‘contract’ with the public for how this national forest will be managed into the future.”
