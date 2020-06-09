Dan, Eli Dupea win Milk River Catfish Classic

The grandpa-grandson duo of Dan and Eli Dupea, of Billings, won the 21st version of the Milk River Catfish Classic on Saturday night.
A full field of 80 teams competed in the eight-hour shootout. At the end of the evening, 72 of the 80 teams would weigh in 307 fish with 24 teams topping the 20-pound barrier.
The Dupeas have been fishing Montana Cats Circuit events for the past 15 seasons. The champs brought a 32.27-pound basket to the scales to excite the crowd at 1 a.m.
Claiming runner-up honors was the young squad of William and Wes Van Hook of Sidney. They managed 31.76 pounds, bolstered by the largest cat of the evening — an 11.6-pounder.
The other top finishers were: 3) Jayson Riggin and Robert Petersen, Billings, 29.85; 4) Willy Lauckner and Colton Yoss, Nashua, 27.22; 5) Dan and Amber Achten, Laurel, 26.71; 6) Jimmy Decker and Austin Bement, Sidney, 25.31; 7) Jason Flaten, Nevada, and Cole Plouffe, Glendive, 25.14; 8) Brady Flaten and Jason Molstad, Glasgow, 23.41; 9) Mark Kloker and Joel Smith, Glasgow, 22.97; and 10) Ty Thomas and Jon Polich, Lewistown, 22.94.
Uncharacteristically for the Classic, five of the top six teams fished from a boat this year. It is the first time the tournament championship has ever been officially claimed by a team fishing predominantly out of a boat.
Next up is the 12th annual Monster Cat Roundup coming to Sidney on July 18. The season will conclude with the 10th annual Missouri River Catfish Clash in Williston, North Dakota, on Aug. 15.
