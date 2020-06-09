Dan, Eli Dupea win Milk River Catfish Classic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The grandpa-grandson duo of Dan and Eli Dupea, of Billings, won the 21st version of the Milk River Catfish Classic on Saturday night.

A full field of 80 teams competed in the eight-hour shootout. At the end of the evening, 72 of the 80 teams would weigh in 307 fish with 24 teams topping the 20-pound barrier.

The Dupeas have been fishing Montana Cats Circuit events for the past 15 seasons. The champs brought a 32.27-pound basket to the scales to excite the crowd at 1 a.m.

Claiming runner-up honors was the young squad of William and Wes Van Hook of Sidney. They managed 31.76 pounds, bolstered by the largest cat of the evening — an 11.6-pounder.

The other top finishers were: 3) Jayson Riggin and Robert Petersen, Billings, 29.85; 4) Willy Lauckner and Colton Yoss, Nashua, 27.22; 5) Dan and Amber Achten, Laurel, 26.71; 6) Jimmy Decker and Austin Bement, Sidney, 25.31; 7) Jason Flaten, Nevada, and Cole Plouffe, Glendive, 25.14; 8) Brady Flaten and Jason Molstad, Glasgow, 23.41; 9) Mark Kloker and Joel Smith, Glasgow, 22.97; and 10) Ty Thomas and Jon Polich, Lewistown, 22.94.