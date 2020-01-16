Several deer were dumped in public locations in and around Miles City during the recent general hunting season prompting an investigation by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
On Oct. 9, FWP Region 7 warden Frank Blundetto recovered a mule deer doe that was dumped along the dike road in Miles City adjacent to the Yellowstone River. The deer's cause of death could not be determined.
Another mule deer doe, this one with a gunshot wound, was recovered by FWP on the dike road Jan. 2 within 30 yards of where the first deer was dumped, Blundetto said, and it was reported to have been there for several weeks.
A third antlerless mule deer was apparently dumped on the Kinsey Bridge abutment near the Kinsey fishing access site, which is about 10 miles northeast of Miles City. The deer was in a very difficult location to access, so the cause of death was not yet been determined, but it is believed to have been deposited there by someone.
If anyone has any information about these animals or similar incidents, call Blundetto at 406-853-7900, the FWP regional office in Miles City at 406-234-0900, or 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers to TIP-MONT may remain anonymous, and information leading to a conviction may be eligible for a reward.
It is illegal and unsightly to dump wildlife carcasses or parts in public locations, and there is the potential to transmit disease. Wildlife carcasses or parts should be disposed of properly in a Class II landfill or through commercial garbage services.
