Dead sage grouse info sought by Wyoming Game and Fish to search for West Nile virus

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking everyone, especially landowners, to report dead sage grouse to the agency so the birds can be tested for West Nile virus.

While there's been no sign of an outbreak yet this year, reports help in the management of the state’s sage grouse populations.

West Nile virus is spread by mosquitoes. Research has shown sage grouse have a low resistance to West Nile virus, which is usually fatal to the birds. Evidence of the disease has been reported in past years in northeast Wyoming and in surrounding states, including a sage grouse in North Dakota.

Leslie Schreiber, the WGFD’s sage grouse/sagebrush biologist, said this year’s precipitation and warm weather has created favorable conditions for mosquitoes.

“Warm nighttime temperatures are thought to enhance the ability of the West Nile virus to multiply in the gut of the mosquito," she said. "If conditions are warm between now and the end of August, we could see the virus show up this year."

Testing dead birds helps Game and Fish monitor the scope and impact of the disease across the state.