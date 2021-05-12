Deadman's Basin, Rock Creek fishing access site improvements OK'd

Construction will start this spring to address erosion problems at two south central Montana fishing access sites.

Crews will move and rebuild 1,200 feet of one-way road at Deadman's Basin FAS northwest of Ryegate starting the week of May 24. Waves from the adjacent Deadman's Basin Reservoir have eroded the shore, threatening the existing roadway that provides campers and anglers with access to the western side of the reservoir.

The roadway will be closed for one to two weeks during construction.

At Water Birch FAS south of Roberts, contractors will replace five camp spaces that were eroded by Rock Creek. During the environmental assessment process, area irrigators questioned the proposed addition of a culvert because they believed it would be clogged by beavers. As a result, designs for the project were redrafted to eliminate the culvert.

Construction will begin in June. The fishing access site will remain open for use during the construction.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials approved these construction projects after drafting environmental assessments and accepting public comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0