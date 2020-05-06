Dearborn River in central Montana offers scenic canyon float

The lower Dearborn River between Helena and Great Falls offers one of the most scenic float trips in the state.
Much like its neighbors, the Missouri and Smith rivers, the Dearborn carves through some spectacular canyons. On a sunny day you may want to apply sunscreen to the roof of your mouth.
Unlike the Smith, you don't need a permit. And unlike the Missouri, you will see far fewer floaters.
The main reason why is the trip is long, 19-21 miles from the Highway 287 bridge to either Dearborn fishing access site (river right), which has a steep bank making it inadvisable for rafts, or the Mid-Canon fishing access another two miles downstream (river left).
Since most of the property along the length of the Dearborn River is private, there is no place to camp unless you pitch a tent on a sandbar or beach below the high-water mark. Landowners in this area don't care to see floaters, let alone campers, so it's best to move on.
Most floaters do the trip in a day. In a raft, that means about 8-10 hours if you stop to fish. So start early. Canoeists and kayakers can easily shave some time off the trip depending on how hard they want to paddle.
The Dearborn is born in the Scapegoat Wilderness, high along the gorgeous Rocky Mountain Front. Like the Smith, it's not a big river, and it can run almost dry in the summer since it is used for irrigation. That means the best time to float the river is May through June, sometimes into early July.
Running the river in spring means dealing with fickle Montana weather, so go prepared with rain gear, a warm hat, gloves and fleece. River runners should also check the water flow on the U.S. Geological Survey Web site at waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=06073500. This week the river was running at 862 cubic feet per second, almost twice what it normally is at this time of the year, which means beginning floaters should travel with a veteran.
The best flows for anglers are between 300 cfs to 400 cfs. Fly anglers should carry a selection of stonefly, caddis, March brown and streamers.
Most river sources agree that the Dearborn should not be run at any less than 250 cfs. Otherwise, you may end up walking, making the trip even longer.
The Western Whitewater guidebook rates the lower section of the river at II+ on the international scale. Paddling Montana advises that the rock gardens, sharp turns and drops are not for beginners.
Some of the waypoints to look for are the beginning of the canyon section at river mile 5, a sharp turn to the left where the stream almost reconnects to itself. Flat Creek enters on river left at mile 6, a good place to stop and fish. A powerline crosses the river at mile 17.
Shuttles are provided by local river outfitters.
To get to the launch site, take Interstate 15 north out of Helena 36 miles to Exit 228. Take Highway 287 north about 14 miles from the exit to the bridge over the Dearborn River. The launch site is on the north side of the river.
To take out at Mid-Canon, drive 287 back to I-15 and then turn north, toward Great Falls. It's about 11 miles to Exit 240. At the bottom of the exit ramp, turn right and follow the signs to the Mid-Canon access on the other side of the railroad tracks.
To reach the Dearborn access, get off the interstate at Craig (Exit 234), or take the graveled Sevenmile Road that branches off from 287 straight to Craig. Drive through Craig, across the Missouri River and turn left onto the Missouri River Recreation Road, the old highway. The fishing access is just below the mouth of the Dearborn River on the left side of the road, about nine miles from Craig.
