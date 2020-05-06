Dearborn River in central Montana offers scenic canyon float

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The lower Dearborn River between Helena and Great Falls offers one of the most scenic float trips in the state.

Much like its neighbors, the Missouri and Smith rivers, the Dearborn carves through some spectacular canyons. On a sunny day you may want to apply sunscreen to the roof of your mouth.

Unlike the Smith, you don't need a permit. And unlike the Missouri, you will see far fewer floaters.

The main reason why is the trip is long, 19-21 miles from the Highway 287 bridge to either Dearborn fishing access site (river right), which has a steep bank making it inadvisable for rafts, or the Mid-Canon fishing access another two miles downstream (river left).

Since most of the property along the length of the Dearborn River is private, there is no place to camp unless you pitch a tent on a sandbar or beach below the high-water mark. Landowners in this area don't care to see floaters, let alone campers, so it's best to move on.

Most floaters do the trip in a day. In a raft, that means about 8-10 hours if you stop to fish. So start early. Canoeists and kayakers can easily shave some time off the trip depending on how hard they want to paddle.