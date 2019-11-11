Several deer killed north and northeast of Clark, Wyoming, in the Badger Basin and Big Sand Coulee areas south of the Montana border have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.
The positive tests came from hunter-harvested mule deer and white-tailed bucks and road-killed mule deer in Deer Hunt Area 105, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The deer were harvested in early November.
Deer Hunt Area 105 is one of the areas with increased CWD monitoring this hunting season. Game and Fish aimed to collect samples from at least 200 adult mule deer bucks from the Clarks Fork and Shoshone deer herds.
You have free articles remaining.
The Game and Fish is concerned about CWD and how it may affect the future of Wyoming’s wildlife. The department is currently working to update its CWD management plan through a collaborative public process. A map of CWD endemic areas is available on the Game and Fish website.
In 2018, Game and Fish personnel tested 5,280 CWD samples during the hunting seasons, a significant increase from past years. More than 3,000 samples have been tested so far this hunting season.