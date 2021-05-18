Deer populations strong in NE Montana's Region 6

“The western trend areas remain below long-term average, but the white-tailed deer populations along the Milk River have shown the largest increase in the last decade,” Williamson added.

Hunting

Beyond the either-sex general deer license (also known as the “A” tag), many options are available to obtain additional antlerless deer licenses (also known as “B” tags). Both mule and white-tailed deer licenses can be acquired through the drawing, surplus drawing list, over-the-counter and surplus over-the-counter. Hunters may hold a total of seven deer B licenses.

The Deer B tag drawing application deadline is June 1.

Hunters can apply for one mule deer B license by applying to a specific district for antlerless mule deer licenses. There are liberal numbers of licenses available in all hunting districts in the region.

Hunters can apply for the antlerless white-tailed deer license 699-00, which is valid in all HDs in Region 6.

Like last year, there will be a “surplus license list” to begin allocating leftover licenses after the June 1 drawing is complete. This will open June 21. Hunters must go to their myFWP account on the FWP website to sign up for the surplus list.