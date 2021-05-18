Deer populations strong in NE Montana's Region 6

Mule deer numbers are above-average and whitetail populations are stable across Region 6 in northeastern Montana, based on Fish, Wildlife & Parks 2021 winter and spring aerial surveys.
With the high population numbers, especially mule deer, biologists encourage hunters to play a role in helping manage herds by utilizing the numerous antlerless deer license opportunities.
Mule deer
The 2021 spring surveys of trend areas showed regionwide populations at 84% above long-term average and a 28% increase from the previous survey. The regionwide fawn-to-adult ratios were about average, with 55 fawns to 100 adults.
“The winter of 2020-2021 was generally mild and very favorable for wintering deer," according to Ryan Williamson, Outlook-area biologist. "No significant mortality events were reported in the region for mule deer.”
Williamson went on to say that the favorable winter, combined with already high deer numbers, has led to the well above-average numbers.
Whitetails
The 2021 spring surveys for white-tailed deer show a density of 9.8 deer per square mile across the trend areas. This is just below the long-term average of 10.7 deer per square mile.
“White-tailed deer densities were slightly below average across much of the region, but we are seeing a recent increase in some places, especially in the Havre area,” Williamson said.
“The western trend areas remain below long-term average, but the white-tailed deer populations along the Milk River have shown the largest increase in the last decade,” Williamson added.
Hunting
Beyond the either-sex general deer license (also known as the “A” tag), many options are available to obtain additional antlerless deer licenses (also known as “B” tags). Both mule and white-tailed deer licenses can be acquired through the drawing, surplus drawing list, over-the-counter and surplus over-the-counter. Hunters may hold a total of seven deer B licenses.
The Deer B tag drawing application deadline is June 1.
Hunters can apply for one mule deer B license by applying to a specific district for antlerless mule deer licenses. There are liberal numbers of licenses available in all hunting districts in the region.
Hunters can apply for the antlerless white-tailed deer license 699-00, which is valid in all HDs in Region 6.
Like last year, there will be a “surplus license list” to begin allocating leftover licenses after the June 1 drawing is complete. This will open June 21. Hunters must go to their myFWP account on the FWP website to sign up for the surplus list.
Hunters can also purchase the 006-00 single-region antlerless white-tailed deer license (one per hunter) over the counter starting Aug. 9. This license is valid in all HDs in Region 6.
Hunters will be able to purchase over-the-counter surplus licenses (that are left over after the surplus license list is complete) starting Aug. 9.
“We encourage hunters to take advantage of the high deer numbers to help fill your freezer this fall,” Williamson said. “If you don’t need the extra venison, you can donate your deer to a friend, family member, interested church, or to the food bank through the Hunters Against Hunger program at your local participating game processor.”