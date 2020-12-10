The odds were “infinitesimal” that Lochlin Ermatinger and his father, Dan, would draw mountain goat tags in the same Montana hunting unit in the same year, Dan acknowledged.

“Just getting one is insane,” Lochlin noted. “I could not believe we both drew together in the same unit at the same time.”

Drawing a tag in Unit 323 north of Yellowstone National Park is easier than other areas of the state because more tags are offered, 38 this season. Still, the odds are low when 1,062 residents applied for 35 tags and 468 nonresidents put in for the other three.

One reason more tags are offered is because the population is strong. At last count in 2015, Unit 323 had more than 220 goats. The animals were introduced to the region beginning in 1956.

“We’ve got good numbers of goats all up and down the Beartooths,” said Howard Burt, Region 3 wildlife manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. “That’s one population that seems to be doing well.”

Maintaining a higher harvest helps keep the nonnative goat population from growing too big.

For those hunters who manage to draw a mountain goat tag, the success rate is fairly high — around 70% to 80%, said Michael Yarnall, the Livingston wildlife biologist for FWP. Most of the harvest is of 3- and 5-year-olds. Nine years is old for a billy, he said. The shaggy, snow-white animals adapted to live at high elevations can weigh from 100 to 300 pounds. Males are called billies, females are nannies and the young are kids.

Location

Unit 323 is located in the southwest corner of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness. The west side is bordered by the Yellowstone River and the Absaroka Mountains. To the east the border is the Boulder River and Hellroaring Creek. Mill Creek marks the northern boundary and the Yellowstone Park border is the southern edge. In between is some of the highest country in the state, where the valleys are above 7,000 feet and the peaks top out at 10,000 feet or more.

“A big part of it is being physically able to go through it,” Lochlin said, knowing that fall weather in such high country is unpredictable.

“You go into it with the mindset that the harshest conditions are going to come at any time,” he added.

Lochlin learned about the Beartooths in 2018 while working as a research assistant for University of Montana graduate student Dan Pendergraph’s high lake E. coli study. Two years ago the Ermatingers explored the region while Lochlin was bighorn sheep hunting.

“We were probably hunting too high for sheep, because we never saw any,” Dan said. “However, we saw goats every day. That’s what precipitated our interest in the area for applying the next year.”

This year, after both drew goat tags, Dan turned over the scouting and planning details to his 23-year-old son, who is a student at Montana State University in Bozeman.

“He did an excellent job,” Dan said.

DYI

Key to the Ermatingers’ hunt was doing it all on their own, without the support of pack animals or an outfitter to carry in their camping gear or haul out any game.

“That’s our preference,” said Dan, age 62, who graduated from the University of Montana with a wildlife biology degree before moving into real estate management in Missoula. “That was my son’s number one rule — we were going to do this by our own means, which I think is great.”

They also had to work around Lochlin’s college schedule, meaning they used five weekend outings to punch their tags — leaving the trailhead in the evening and arriving at camp in the dark.

Hot start

The season started out for the two on Labor Day weekend. On Saturday and Sunday the weather was so warm they were hunting in basketball shorts.

On Sunday, while high atop a peak, Lochlin spotted a billy goat about a mile-and-a-half away.

“I questioned whether it was reasonable to go after this particular animal given where it was, but that didn’t even enter my son’s mind,” Dan said and laughed. “So off he went, and I carefully followed him.”

Judging mountain goats is difficult, since females also have horns, and one inch in horn length is significant when it comes to trophy scoring. A 12-inch horn is long. Scoring includes the width at the base of the horn. Montana’s top goat was taken in Flathead County in 1998 by Jason Beatty. The billy scored 54 0/8 points. A minimum score to make the Boone and Crockett Club’s record book is 47 points.

Lochlin closed to within 300 yards for a successful shot with his .280 rifle shooting 195-grain Ackley Improved rounds. After dressing out the 9-inch billy, they decided to leave it overnight and retreat the four-and-a-half hours to camp to rest up. The next day the weather turned cold and snowy, altering their plans to retrieve the carcass.

“We were enveloped in fog, wind and a whiteout, so we had to abort once we got on top of the peak,” Dan said.

After an anxious few days of waiting, Lochlin enlisted the help of some friends to return to the area and pack out the mountain goat, an 18-mile round trip. Luckily, snow had cooled the carcass and scavengers hadn’t found the site, so the meat was still good.

Next

It would be three weeks until the father and son hunted again and five weeks after Lochlin’s success before Dan would fill his tag. The first day of that last weekend a snowstorm blew in with “next level” high winds that howled eerily off the rocky slopes, Lochlin said.

“It was making these insane noises off the top of these rock walls, it sounded like there were sheets tearing in the wind,” he said.

A foot of snow weighed down their tent on Sunday morning.

The plan was to hunt until noon and then pack up. Luckily, Lochlin saw a billy goat bedded down on a cliff.

“I’m amazed my son was able to spot it,” Dan said. “He could only see an ear and an eye.”

After closing to within 300 yards Dan took two shots. The goat wandered off. Investigating the site where it had been bedded down, the hunters found no evidence that the billy was wounded. So they followed his tracks.

The hoof prints in the snow led them to within 30 yards of where the goat had laid down again. Dan made a successful shot on a younger 9-inch billy, and then the work cutting and packing out the meat began. They decided to leave much of their camping gear behind, arriving at the trailhead around midnight to finally drop their heavy packs. Dan returned the following weekend on his own to pack out what was left, trudging through a foot-and-a-half of snow.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to share such a special hunting experience with my son, so regardless of success we were both ecstatic to be able to make goat hunting the focal point of our season,” Dan said.

“I will cherish it forever.”

Lochlin agreed. “If we were to draw these in five years I don’t think it would be possible,” he said. “To have that happen, it’s something I will never forget.”

