DEQ identifies 20 Madison River tributaries not meeting water quality standards

DEQ is hosting a remote public meeting on Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. for the public to learn more about the Madison plan. Participants can join at: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/96791178706. A call-in option is also available using 406-444-9999 and ID: 967 9117 8706

If participants wish to join by phone, they may follow along with the presentation by downloading it ahead of time at: http://mtwaterqualityprojects.pbworks.com. The presentation will be made available shortly before the meeting. Participants can find additional details on the Madison TMDL project at the same link. A recording of the meeting will be available on the website after the meeting.

Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m., Aug. 20. To view the draft document and submit comments electronically, visit the DEQ website at: http://deq.mt.gov/Public/publiccomment. The document can also be viewed via the free public computer at the Madison Valley Public Library in Ennis. Comments can also be mailed to: DEQ, Water Quality Planning Bureau, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620.

