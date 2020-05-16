Details on climbers' 2019 deaths pieced together by parent

April 16: They left camp early, and by 5:51 a.m. were climbing the lower snow slopes below the route M16. M16, which had only been climbed once, ascends the peak’s eastern face, winding through perilous rocky, snowy and icy terrain. This style of climbing is known as mixed climbing.

By 7 a.m. the three were 1,100 feet above camp. There they started the truly technical and difficult climbing. Auer led the first ice pitch. After this pitch they diverted from the established route when Lama traversed left into “unclimbed terrain.” By 8:36 a.m. they’d reached the upper pitches of the King Line, an unclimbed mixed route to the left of M16. Lama led the WI6+ pitch. By 9:57 a.m., they’d reached a long snow gulley. Roskelley led up it and by 11:02 a.m. he was leading a mixed (rock and ice) pitch along the ridge. By 12:40 p.m., they’d reached the 10,810-foot summit, as evidenced by a selfie of the three smiling together. There they ate, hydrated and rested before starting to descend.

Prior to the climb, Jess had discussed with his father the best way to descend. John had climbed the Northeast Buttress years ago and was familiar with the peak. They decided that descending their ascent route was the best option.