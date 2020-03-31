Dillon aquatic invasive species check station overwhelmed with traffic

After opening earlier than usual, staff at the Dillon watercraft inspection station already intercepted three mussel-fouled boats.

“The amount of boat traffic we were seeing at Dillon was like summertime traffic,” said AIS area supervisor John O’Bannon. “The coronavirus news caused Canadian boaters to rush for the border and that kept us really busy for the first two weeks.”

Last year the crew stopped three boats contaminated with mussels during the entire season. About 75 percent of the boats inspected so far this season have been registered in Canada.

Located south of Dillon on Interstate 15, the watercraft inspection station is staffed by crews of two seasonal Fish, Wildlife & Parks employees who check for aquatic invasive species on boats traveling north.

Normally this time of year, watercraft inspection stations see a few snowbird boaters returning home. Traffic increases in June when vacationers come to Montana towing recreational boats. However, 2020 has been anything but normal.