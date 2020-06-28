Discovery of Fenn treasure doesn't stop hunters from speculating

“He said it would be simple,” Dyrud said. “That’s what I came up with.”

Telling others was a way for him to get the solve off his chest.

Boulder resident Paul Klasky thinks the treasure was hidden near him, in the small town of Cascade, Colorado. The community is home to North Pole Santa’s Workshop, a themed amusement park.

In a letter to The Billings Gazette, Klasky wrote that Fenn’s poem “seemed to have the cadence of ‘The Night Before Christmas.’” Consequently, his reading of the clues are linked to Santa, including the passage that reads: “The answers I already know,” which he said refers to Santa knowing who is naughty and nice.

Cascade, Colorado, is about an hour’s drive from Santa Fe, Klasky noted.

Speculation

So even with the reported solving of Fenn’s riddle and supposed recovery of the hidden riches, the mystery of it all continues to gnaw at treasure hunters. The Billings Gazette received emails from other seekers, including residents of Ohio and New Jersey who did not return calls seeking more information.