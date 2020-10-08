Dive team created to fight aquatic invasive species

Beaver Lake near Whitefish has been the subject of a dive team project with partners to eliminate invasive Eurasian watermilfoil. By anchoring mats to the bottom of the lake, the crew is attempting to choke out the weed before it spreads.

“We’re trying to nip it in the bud,” Lodman said.

“Every year we have to go in and check the mats,” she added, to make sure they are still secured and covering the target area. “It’s a fairly low-cost way of dealing with an invasion like this.”

Watermilfoil has become such a problem in some Midwestern and Eastern lakes that companies have been formed just to remove the weed. Michigan-based Aquatic Plant Management, founded in 2012, employs a team of 20 divers for the task.

Having weed-choked lakes is not only bad for a lake’s fish and other inhabitants, it can also lower property values for lakeshore owners by up to 16%, studies have shown. No one wants to buy a cabin on a lake where the weeds are so thick you can’t drive your boat through them.

The cost to the United States of these water-borne intruders has been estimated at $137 billion a year, according to FWP.