Documentary on preserving public lands to show at drive-in theater

A documentary about public lands — "Public Trust" — will be shown on Sept. 1 at 8:55 p.m. at the Amusement Park Drive-In.

The film is about America’s system of public lands and waters held in trust for all citizens and the fight to protect them.

Through the work of Montana journalist Hal Herring, "Public Trust" focuses on three land-based conflicts — the slashing of the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah; the potential permanent destruction of the Boundary Waters Wilderness in Minnesota; and the de facto sale of one of the last wild places in America, the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. The film makes a clear case for protecting public lands.

Gates open at 7:45 p.m. The drive-in is located at 7335 Mossmain Lane.

Tickets are $5 and are available online. The local partner organization for the event is Backcountry Hunters & Anglers.

