Dog snake-breaking clinic July 11

The Yellowstone Pointing Dog Club is holding a snake-breaking clinic at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at Thunder Ridge Kennels (east of Billings on Highway 312).

Austin Turley and John Mciltrot, professional dog trainers, will teach participating dogs to avoid rattlesnakes through safe and proven methods. The entire process only takes a few minutes but lasts a lifetime.

The cost is $40 per dog or $25 per dog for a re-test, which is much less than the vet bills associated with a rattlesnake bite.

Anyone who hunts, works stock, or hikes with dogs in areas that might have rattlesnakes is encouraged to attend. Call Les Pfeifer at 406-321-0205 for more information or directions.

