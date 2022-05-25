 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog snake-breaking clinic June 11

Rattlesnake

A rattlesnake flicks its tongue from the shade of sagebrush.

 Casper Star-Tribune

The Yellowstone Pointing Dog Club is holding a snake-breaking clinic at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, at Thunder Ridge Kennels (east of Billings at 4210 Highway 312).

Austin Turley and John Mciltrot, a professional dog trainer, will teach participating dogs to avoid rattlesnakes through safe and proven methods. The entire process takes a few minutes but lasts a lifetime.

The cost is $40 per dog or $25 per dog for a re-test, which is much less than the vet bills associated with a rattlesnake bite.

Anyone who hunts, works stock, or hikes with dogs in areas that might have rattlesnakes is encouraged to attend. Call Marshall Phil at 860-4617 or Jonatha Gonitzke at 670-9002 for more information or directions.

