Drain pipe blamed for mudsnail infestation in Bluewater Fish Hatchery

A drain pipe submerged in an adjacent creek may have allowed New Zealand mudsnails to migrate up from the stream and infest the Bluewater Fish Hatchery this summer.

The operating procedures for the hatchery call for the pipe to be elevated above the creek, but over the years the pipe has become submerged.

That's according to the results of an investigation launched by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ following detection of the invasive species on Aug. 18.

The hatchery, the third largest production facility in the state, is located east of Bridger alongside a spring.

Since discovery of the snails, the hatchery staff has killed and disposed of 20,000 pounds of trout being reared at the facility, a loss estimated at about $85,000. FWP staff are also working on a containment and mitigation strategy. Uncertain is whether infected fish were stocked at lakes or reservoirs, and what led to the infestation.