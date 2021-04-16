Drought, snow prompt pronghorn hunting license cuts in Wyoming

Sometimes the timing of moisture can be too much for antelope to handle. Game and Fish spring surveys revealed elevated levels of winter mortality from the record-breaking spring storms that dumped more than 10 feet of snow in some regions.

“Pronghorn especially are not physically built to handle deep snow conditions," Brimeyer said. "We saw pronghorn trapped between drifts, unable to get to the food they needed. That weather made a direct impact on the 2021 hunting season proposals.”

Brimeyer is optimistic that a conservative year of licenses will help pronghorn rebound quickly. The animal is incredibly resilient on a population scale, and typically has high reproductive capacity. Nearly 98% of does have twins each year, and that could amount to population increases as high as 30% by 2022 if conditions on the ground are supportive.

“If conditions are favorable, we could expect to see fawn ratios bump up,” Brimeyer said. “That means we’re hopeful for good spring and summer moisture to support leader growth on shrubs and native grasses.”

Game and Fish will monitor populations closely over the summer, with surveys in August. By late summer, wildlife managers will know how pronghorn are faring heading into the fall.