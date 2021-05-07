Dry spring means lower water level at Fort Peck Reservoir

The Upper Missouri River Basin has recorded the ninth driest April in 123 years of record keeping, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

As a result, Fort Peck Reservoir's elevation is 4 feet lower than it was at this time last year and 9 feet lower than in 2019. Despite the lower water levels, the Corps will drop the lake's level over the next month, declining from an elevation of 2,233 feet to 2,232 feet as water releases are increased from 7,400 cubic feet per second to 9,500 cfs.

Likewise, the Bureau of Reclamation is predicting lower inflows to Bighorn Reservoir this spring — only 66% of average. Inflows spiked temporarily at the first part of April as Buffalo Bill Reservoir released 5,000 cfs to flush sediments down the Shoshone River.