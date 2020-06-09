Eagle killed by arrow near Reed Point under investigation; reward offered

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rewards totaling $3,000 are being offered for information regarding an illegally killed bald eagle found near Reed Point.

The eagle had a small game arrow in it when it was recovered by investigators along the Yellowstone River in April.

Bald eagles are protected by the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are asking for help to solve the case. A reward of $2,000 is being offered by USFWS. In addition, FWP is offering a reward of as much as $1,000.

Anyone with information should contact the USFWS Law Enforcement office in Billings at 406-247-7354 or lawenforcement@fws.gov. They may remain anonymous.

They also may contact the FWP TIP-MONT hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).

