Easement under consideration in Denton area to access public lands

A 2,550-acre conservation easement in Fergus County near Denton is being considered to serve as a gateway to the Coffee and Arrow Creek breaks.

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be preparing an environmental analysis of the proposal. The land, owned by Keith Glass, provides mule deer and upland game bird habitat. Elk have also been expanding into the area.

An easement on the property would also provide perpetual public access to about 9,000 acres of state land and the BLM’s Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument.

Additionally, a CE on the Glass property will keep the property in private ownership while ensuring that the habitat values of the property — native sagebrush grassland juxtaposed with fertile cropland — are maintained.

FWP is taking comment through July 15. To comment, write to: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks c/o Everson Bench public scoping PO Box 333, Lewistown, MT 59457 or email sandersen@mt.gov.

