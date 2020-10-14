Eastern Montana business owners hope hunters will come, despite COVID-19

“It’s very busy for us typically, especially on the food and beverage aspect,” he said. “Hunters get out of the field and will eat a steak or prime rib” and wash it down with a little whiskey.

So far, he said the business hasn’t seen an influx of pronghorn or pheasant hunters. The season for those two species opened last Saturday. He has heard from local hunters that remote public lands south of town have a “ton of campers” on them, which could explain why.

“Once the rifle season for deer kicks off (on Oct. 24) we’ll know for sure,” Burner said.

The deer rifle season attracts hunters from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Washington who want the wide-open views Eastern Montana provides for spot-and-stalk mule deer hunting.

“Big spaces are in our nature in Southeast Montana — that’s why we live, work and play out here,” said Maas, of Visit Southeast Montana.

Summer