Eastern Montana business owners hope hunters will come, despite COVID-19

With the coronavirus infection rate steadily climbing this fall, will Eastern Montana businesses be wary of outsiders pouring in to hunt, possibly spreading the disease?
“I have no concern as far as people coming,” said Paula Williams, manager of the Little Montana Chuckwagon cafe in Grass Range. “I have lots of concern about people not coming.”
Brenda Maas, marketing manager for Visit Southeast Montana, said in an email that her group is “focused on promoting the message of safety across the region for residents and locals alike” during the pandemic.
“With it being so outdoors oriented, I don’t think we’re looking at a real problem with it,” said John Laney, executive director of the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re grateful for the business,” he added. “I don’t know if it’s as plentiful as it used to be, but every little bit helps.”
Migration
Every fall, thousands of Montana and out-of-state hunters flock to Eastern Montana in search of pronghorn, deer, elk, pheasant, geese and ducks. For many hunters, the outings are an annual tradition, sometimes connecting urban residents with their farm and ranch relatives and friends.
The money hunters spend in October and November — the main hunting months — has been estimated at more than $401 million for the entire state, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Cash doled out for motel rooms, gas, groceries, beer and restaurant meals like Williams serves supports more than 3,300 jobs.
On good days, those hunters have contributed $600 to $700 a day to Williams’ cafe in the five years she’s owned the Fergus County business. Since the coronavirus outbreak in March, however, she has seen a drop of anywhere from $200 to $250 a day in income. So the possibility that more folks may soon be visiting is encouraging.
“As far as hunters, I absolutely welcome them,” Williams said.
Dollars
According to 2018 data, deer and elk hunters spend more than 2.2 million days afield across Montana, a state where almost half the population hunts or fishes. These outdoor folks may spend anywhere from $70 to $500 a day. To attract those dollars, stores target hunters with special sales, bars and restaurants stretch out blaze orange welcome banners and offer drink specials and motels make accommodations for valued bird dogs.
A 2019 survey done for the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development found that “hunting and fishing were seen as key motivators of visitation to Eastern Montana. These customers were described as loyal customers and big spenders. In many ways they are perceived as critical to Eastern Montana’s tourism’s success.”
Support Local Journalism
If hunting license sales translate into people visiting rural Montana, then expect a slight bump compared to last year. Total hunting license sales for residents so far are up by about 5%, according to Fish, Wildlife and Parks data. Nonresident license sales are down less than 1% from 2019. The biggest bump came in resident antelope B tags, which saw a 48% increase over last year.
Total hunting license sales for the year so far were more than 407,000 compared to 390,000.
"Sales have been pretty steady this year," said Emily Cooper, License Bureau chief for FWP, in an email. "Resident sales have increased, and nonresidents are capped so those sales don’t move very much."
Tourists
Still uncertain is how hunters will respond this season. Will they avoid restaurants, bars and motels?
At Cottonwood Inn and Suites in Glendive, assistant general manager Zack Burner said hunting season always boosts the inn’s fall income.
“It’s very busy for us typically, especially on the food and beverage aspect,” he said. “Hunters get out of the field and will eat a steak or prime rib” and wash it down with a little whiskey.
So far, he said the business hasn’t seen an influx of pronghorn or pheasant hunters. The season for those two species opened last Saturday. He has heard from local hunters that remote public lands south of town have a “ton of campers” on them, which could explain why.
“Once the rifle season for deer kicks off (on Oct. 24) we’ll know for sure,” Burner said.
The deer rifle season attracts hunters from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Washington who want the wide-open views Eastern Montana provides for spot-and-stalk mule deer hunting.
“Big spaces are in our nature in Southeast Montana — that’s why we live, work and play out here,” said Maas, of Visit Southeast Montana.
Summer
If this summer’s tourism season is any indication public lands will be busy. Nonresidents and locals alike crowded campgrounds, fishing access sites, state and national parks because their other recreation options were reduced or nonexistent. Yellowstone National Park set a new record for visitation in September. The same month, the park saw its highest number of COVID-19 infections.
“I think it comes down to personal hygiene,” said Williams of the Little Montana Chuckwagon cafe. “It is really serious, but it’s a germ. In order to do you harm it has to enter your body. So don’t pick your nose or lick your money.”
Grass Range, where the cafe is located, hasn’t been immune from COVID-19 despite its population of only about 100 people. The ranching and farming town’s school was closed and went to home schooling on Friday after a student tested positive for the coronavirus. The closure is scheduled to extend through the rest of this week and continue through Wednesday for third and fourth graders, according to the school’s website. A Tuesday football game against Centerville was canceled.
As of Tuesday Fergus County, where Grass Range is located, was reporting more than 40 active cases, three hospitalizations and two deaths related to COVID-19. In the 2010 Census, Fergus County had a population of about 11,500 people.
“Coronavirus seems to be kicking everyone’s asses,” Williams said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!