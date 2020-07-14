Eggebrecht, Lien win walleye tourney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jason Eggebrecht and his teammate Ross Lien won the 33rd annual Montana Governor's Cup Walleye Tournament at Fort Peck Reservoir on July 10-11 with a new record-breaking weight.

The duo had a two-day total of 80.97 pounds of fish to capture the top prize. That was considerably ahead of the No. 2 finishers, Nick Polivka and Jeff Malley who finished with 65.36 pounds.

Eggebrecht is from Fort Peck and Lien lives in Glendive.

Last year's top finishers set a record with 70.04 pounds of walleye, so Eggebrect and Lien topped that by a hefty amount.

The other top 10 finishers were: 3) Andy Rose and Samantha Rose, 62.96; 4) Beau Hillius and Kalin Bachmeier, 58.16; 5) Chad Knox and Brad Nox, 56.76; 6) Brett Normandy and Trent Normandy, 50.28; 7) Scott Spalding and Chris Schamer, 50.12; 8) William Porter and Chuck Craig, 50.02; 9) Ken Schmidt and Mack Jones, 49.9; and 10) Joel Pazour and Darren Mosel, 48.06.

