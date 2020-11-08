Navigating around Yellowstone National Park’s bison, elk and reckless tourists can be difficult for human drivers, so how will an automated shuttle negotiate such hazards?

That’s what the National Park Service plans to find out this summer when it tests an automated electric shuttle at Canyon Village.

“There is lots of interest and excitement for this project,” said Vanessa Lacayo, a spokeswoman for the National Park Service.

Yellowstone’s traffic challenges aren’t limited to wild animals like bison that can cause traffic jams. The weather can range from searing heat to blowing snow in the same day. Canyon Village is situated at an elevation of about 7,900 feet. Nearly a million people visit the park during the busy summer months.

While these may seem like difficult challenges to address, Lacayo prefers to see them as opportunities to learn more about autonomous shuttles.

“Yellowstone is a really great place to capture that data,” she said.

Beep

The information will be used by the Park Service for possible application in Yellowstone and elsewhere as its staff tries to learn if such vehicles can play a role in moving tourists around parks and how people will engage with the service, Lacayo said.

“It’s service with a purpose,” said Racquel Asa, chief marketing officer for Beep.

Beep, a Florida-based company, will provide the hardware and software — including GPS and Lidar technology — for installation in the shuttle vehicle. Lidar is a remote sensing method that utilizes a pulsed laser. The vehicles are made by a separate manufacturer. Beep has narrowed its shuttle choices down to one of three providers.

In Florida, Beep has proven the effectiveness of its technology by navigating streets used by cyclists and pedestrians rather than bison and elk, but the idea is the same.

“The shuttles are quite advanced in dealing with the identification of obstacles,” said Joe Moye, CEO of Beep. “They’re not going to navigate around a herd. They are on a fixed route. The obstacle has to move before they advance.”

The 10-passenger, 6,000-pound vehicles will include an attendant to provide passengers with information about how the driverless system works. The shuttle will run at speeds of about 12 to 14 mph on short routes, about two to three miles. The service will be free to riders. Maybe best of all, the shuttle will have no carbon emissions. More riders on the shuttle will also mean fewer tourists driving cars that add emissions to the environment.

Congestion

Canyon Village will be the testing ground for the automated electric shuttle from May through August. The details of where in the village and when the shuttle will run are still being worked out.

Thanks to a 2016 transportation study, the Park Service already knows one thing that makes the shuttle system appealing: parking lots on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone are “often congested while the Canyon Village lot typically has some capacity.” To address the issue, the study’s authors recommended the park take “steps to evaluate the potential for shuttling visitors in the Canyon area as a future congestion management strategy.”

So encouraging tourists to park at the village and shuttle to Inspiration Point, Grand View or Upper Falls View could fulfill the plan’s recommendation and possibly address the problem of parking lot congestion. After all, people may be more willing to take a shuttle if it’s unique and unusual.

“We’re still trying to pin down the logistics of exact stopping points,” Lacayo said. “We’ll finalize it between now and next summer.”

Another example of how the vehicle might be used is to shuttle park visitors from a campground or lodge to a trailhead, Asa said.

At the end of the day the shuttles will return to a garage for charging on a 240 volt system, the same voltage a clothes dryer uses. The cost to operate the shuttles is estimated at about $10,000 a month.

“The vehicles have been deployed in a number of climates,” Moye said, including Michigan. “The cold is easier to operate in than rainstorms,” which can affect the Lidar.

Crowded

During peak summer months, Yellowstone’s parking lots at places like the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone’s overlooks are notorious for being crowded with cars. Instead of limiting the number of vehicles allowed in the park, Yellowstone’s staff has encouraged visitors to get on the road earlier or to see popular spots in the evenings. The park has also experimented with overflow parking at places like Norris Geyser Basin, using staff to direct drivers.

Transportation studies conducted in Yellowstone in 2016 and 2018 helped the park’s management understand how visitors use the park. During peak season in midsummer the roads and parking areas are over capacity by about 29%, the agency has learned.

That’s not expected to get any better. “Vehicular demand for roads and parking in Yellowstone is expected to exceed capacity between 2021 and 2023,” according to the 2016 study.

Even in 2016 some parking areas at popular sites “reached or exceeded capacity for six to eight hours a day,” the study said, despite the fact that the park has about 16,680 parking spots in 254 lots and pullouts. Trying to find a parking spot can frustrate visitors — one of their main complaints about visiting — prompting the park to urge tourists to “pack their patience.”

“Above all else we want to ensure a good visitor experience,” Lacayo said.

Winter

Winter offers a contrast to the busy summer in Yellowstone National Park. From mid-December through mid-March access to the park via snowmobiles and snowcoaches is limited. Private snowmobiles are allowed only if they meet the park’s standards for low emissions and quiet operation. Snowmobile drivers need to go with a guide or pass a test to guide their own group.

So far, Yellowstone’s management has not considered vehicle limits, a reservation system, or the use of some type of mandatory shuttle service in the summer, but difficult decisions may be necessary in the future if visitation continues to grow.

“Based on trends … problems pertaining to visitation patterns at key destinations in the park, influxes of large tour groups, and pressures on certain roadway segments and parking areas will continue to intensify,” the 2016 study said.

Adding more parking lots may seem like a simple solution, but the study noted that in urban areas planners often say that “you can’t build your way out of congestion.”

“We can continue to widen roads and expand parking areas up to the limits of resource and experiential constraints; but this expansion will only attract more traffic and congestion, and ultimately may not be enough to serve increasing visitation over time,” the 2016 study said.

Would having electric, driverless shuttles operate from the park’s entrances be a solution in the future? Moye said that type of service is a ways off until the technology gets better and the shuttles can speed up to around 25 to 30 mph.

This summer, however, the Park Service should find out how well the technology works in a wild environment like Yellowstone and whether it can be applied to other areas. One thing is for certain: with no driver the shuttles won’t be distracted like some tourists when there’s a bear along the road. But would they stop so riders could take photos?

“We’re approaching it very cautiously,” Lacayo said.

