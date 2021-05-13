Electrical transmission line work means delays on West Rosebud Road

Users of the Mystic Lake area will experience traffic delays along West Rosebud Road beginning this month.

NorthWestern Energy is rebuilding about 5.3 miles of a transmission line from the Mystic Lake Dam powerhouse to the Line Creek substation. The transmission line runs along West Rosebud Road.

The work requires heavy equipment and helicopters. Signs will direct traffic throughout the project and flaggers will be present at times for longer delays.

The project will be complete in 2022 when reclamation work will take place.

NorthWestern Energy will post updates on the project at www.northwesternenergy.com/mystictransmissionline.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0