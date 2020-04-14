Elk, deer permit drawing results available
topical

Elk, deer permit drawing results available

BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette

The wait is over. Hunters can now check the results of the 2020 nonresident combination and elk and deer permit drawing to see if they were successful.

To view drawing results online go to MyFWP and click on the “Lookup Draw Results, Register for Lists” tab, or login to your MyFWP account. To sign up for an account go to fwp.mt.gov/myfwp. Applicants can also call the FWP licensing office at 406-444-2950.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' deadlines to apply for moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and bison is May 1; and June 1 for the elk B, deer B and antelope license drawings.

