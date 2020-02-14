2 elk in Ruby Mountains test positive for exposure to brucellosis

Two elk in the Ruby Mountains recently tested positive for exposure to brucellosis, according to a Fish, Wildlife & Parks press release.

The Ruby Mountains are outside but near the boundary of the Montana Department of Livestock’s Designated Surveillance Area, an area where livestock brucellosis testing and traceability requirements exist due to the presence of brucellosis in elk.

The elk were two among 100 sampled by FWP in the Ruby Mountains this year. The sampling is part of the ongoing Targeted Elk Brucellosis Surveillance Project. The goal of the project is to determine the presence of brucellosis in elk and understand the movement patterns of elk populations. This research provides important data on the overlap between elk and livestock on the landscape.

“The discovery of brucellosis-exposed elk in the Ruby Mountains emphasizes the importance of elk surveillance near the boundary of the DSA,” said Marty Zaluski, state veterinarian, the release. “We appreciate the continued partnership with FWP which helps us identify where livestock are potentially at risk.”