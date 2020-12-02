Elk, mule deer harvest down along Rocky Mountain Front; whitetail harvest up

Like whitetails, the majority of mule deer harvest occurred the last two weeks of the season, about the same time as the peak of the deer breeding season.

Most of the mule deer harvest came from HDs 422, 425 and 442.

Elk hunters this year brought in 181 animals (80 bulls, 81 cows and 20 calves) compared to the 10-year average of 325 elk.

Mule deer numbered 176 bucks, 22 does and one fawn for a total of 199. The 10-year average is 254.

With whitetails, the count in Augusta was 367 (185 bucks, 150 does and 32 fawns), while the 10-year average is 305.

Looking at individual elk hunting districts, HD 442, which had a quota of 50 brow-tined or antlerless elk, finished at 62 elk harvested (27 bulls, 25 cows, 10 calves), compared to 86 last year and 93 the year before. The quota was closed on Nov. 13.

Hunting District 424 had a quota of 10 elk and finished at 15 (14 bulls and one cow) and was closed on Nov. 10. Total Sun River elk harvest (HDs 424, 425 and 442) amounted to 125 elk (46 bulls, 60 cows and 19 calves).

A total of 43 antlerless elk were checked out of HD 425 (Sun River Wildlife Management Area and adjacent lands). All five of HD 425 either-sex elk licenses were filled.