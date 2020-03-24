Elk populations up in hunting districts north of the Missouri River

For HD 622 a total of 1,215 elk were observed. This is 7% higher than the 2018 survey and only 2.5% under the average. There were 23 bulls per 100 cows, which is below the objective of 30 bulls per 100 cows. The calf to cow ratio was 35 calves per 100 cows, which is below the average of 46 calves per 100 cows.

“In total, 1,991 elk were observed during this survey, which is a minimum count for elk within these districts,” Dorak said. “Elk numbers observed this year in 621 and 622 are 20% above the 2018 survey, and 20% above the maximum objective level of 1,650 that was set out in the 2005 Montana Final Elk Management Plan.”

For the two districts, the calf to cow ratio of 40 calves per 100 cows is below the average of 47. The ratio of 31 bulls per 100 cows was below the LTA of 45 but is still just above the Breaks Elk Management Unit objective of 30 bulls per 100 cows.

HD 631, 632

Glasgow-area biologist Drew Henry surveyed HDs 631 and 632 over two days, from Feb. 17-18, also via helicopter. Ground cover varied from patchy to complete snow cover in each district, and animals were easily observable.