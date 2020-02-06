Elk shoulder seasons one of may commission topics set for Feb. 13

Consideration of a large conservation easement in Eastern Montana as well as discussion of the elk shoulder seasons are two of the topics the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will deal with at its Feb. 13 meeting in Helena.

The meeting will be streamed live via video to all FWP regional offices and also audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.

The commission will make final decisions on these topics and more: Extending deer hunting opportunities to licensed hunters ages 10-15; a regulation change to allow the accompanying adult to hunt for commission-approved species during the youth statewide two-day deer hunt; and the Upper Missouri River Reservoir Advisory Committee.

The commission will also hear presentations and proposals including a Madison River scoping update and the 2020-2021 wolf hunting season.

For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov; under “Quick Links” click “Commission.”

