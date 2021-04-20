 Skip to main content
Ennis fishing access site reopens
The Ennis fishing access site is a half-mile southeast of Ennis.

The Ennis fishing access site has reopened.

This site is a half mile southeast of Ennis along the Madison River. It was closed in February after water and ice flooded the site, damaging the road and creating hazardous conditions.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff repaired the road and the boat ramp after the ice subsided enough to allow access to these areas. The site is now open, safe and functional for public visitors.

While camping is allowed at the Ennis fishing access site, not all amenities have been installed. Picnic tables and fire rings will be in place by May 1, when camping fees will once again be required.

