Eurasian collared doves being killed by virus outbreak

Reports of an unusual number of dead Eurasian collared doves in yards and around neighborhoods this winter is being attributed to a pigeon virus.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 7 staff in Miles City submitted some of the dead birds for testing, and results have come back positive for Pigeon Paramyxovirus PPMV-1.

Paramyxovirus outbreaks most commonly involve Eurasian collared doves and rock doves and can cause numerous deaths. With the increasing populations of Eurasian collared doves in recent years in the United States, reports of deaths in these species are increasing. Infected birds can shed virus particles for six months or more.

It is the same strain being seen in North and South Dakota dove mortalities, according to Brandi Skone, Region 7 non-game biologist.

“The good news is, pets should be OK,” Skone said. “Folks need to make sure they take precautions when handling any dead birds (i.e. use gloves and wash their hands afterward). Other strains of the virus have been shown to cause conjunctivitis (a minor eye infection) in humans, so again folks should take the necessary precautions when disposing of dead carcasses or cleaning up feces or bird baths used by potentially infected pigeons/doves.