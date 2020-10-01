Extra pronghorn doe-fawn tags offered in southeast Montana

There is a new harvest opportunity for rifle hunters when the pronghorn season opens on Oct. 10.
Starting this year, hunters who drew the Region 7 either-sex (007-20) or doe/fawn (007-30) license are eligible to purchase the new 799-30 second doe/fawn license. Unlike the regionwide licenses, the 799-30 license is only valid in Hunting Districts 704 and 705.
Pronghorn numbers are robust in the southern portions of the districts. Some of the larger populations are located from Powderville and Volborg south to the Wyoming line, including areas around Alzada, Biddle, Broadus, Quietus, and in suitable habitat south of Ashland.
For the past few years there has been a strong disparity in antelope densities between the southern and northern portions of Region 7. A series of harsh winters, drought, and hemorrhagic disease outbreaks resulted in antelope populations across the region hitting a low point in 2012. Since then population recovery has varied.
Pronghorns have been generally slow to recover in HDs 700 and 701, where numbers remain below long-term averages. Conversely, pronghorn populations in portions of HDs 704 and 705 are well above the long-term average.
Landowner complaints about overabundant pronghorns have been increasing in the southern portions of the hunting districts. The additional doe/fawn license is designed to increase harvest where pronghorn numbers and hunting opportunity are high, provide additional opportunity for sportsmen, and allow landowners to reduce pronghorn populations through hunter harvest.
The prerequisite of possessing a 007-20 and/or 007-30 antelope license is designed to put more licenses in the pockets of existing hunters rather than adding more hunters to the area.
As of Sept. 28 there were 469 of the 799-30 doe/fawn licenses available. They can be purchased online (be sure to allocate plenty of time ahead of your trip for your license to be processed and mailed) or over the counter on a first-come, first-served basis (one per hunter). Hunters may hold up to a total of three antelope licenses in a given year, of which only one may be valid for either sex.
Remember that many private landowners allow pronghorn hunting. Do some homework and ask early.
