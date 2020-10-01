Extra pronghorn doe-fawn tags offered in southeast Montana

There is a new harvest opportunity for rifle hunters when the pronghorn season opens on Oct. 10.

Starting this year, hunters who drew the Region 7 either-sex (007-20) or doe/fawn (007-30) license are eligible to purchase the new 799-30 second doe/fawn license. Unlike the regionwide licenses, the 799-30 license is only valid in Hunting Districts 704 and 705.

Pronghorn numbers are robust in the southern portions of the districts. Some of the larger populations are located from Powderville and Volborg south to the Wyoming line, including areas around Alzada, Biddle, Broadus, Quietus, and in suitable habitat south of Ashland.

For the past few years there has been a strong disparity in antelope densities between the southern and northern portions of Region 7. A series of harsh winters, drought, and hemorrhagic disease outbreaks resulted in antelope populations across the region hitting a low point in 2012. Since then population recovery has varied.

Pronghorns have been generally slow to recover in HDs 700 and 701, where numbers remain below long-term averages. Conversely, pronghorn populations in portions of HDs 704 and 705 are well above the long-term average.