Fall black bear hunt quota increased from 8 to 12 in southeastern Montana

As black bear populations in southeastern Montana have grown, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved increasing fall hunting permits in Bear Management Unit 700 from eight to 12.

“Since our inaugural black bear season in 2006, black bears have continued to flourish and expand across southeastern Montana,” said John Ensign, FWP's regional wildlife manager. “What once were rare occurrences, black bear sightings and especially sightings of black bears with cubs have become more widespread and commonplace.”

FWP biologists note consistent fall harvest rates, with a quota of eight bears being met in three of the last four years it has been in place. The increased quota is also intended to help reduce bear conflicts, maintain social tolerance of black bears across a mostly privately owned landscape, maintain public safety and increase hunting opportunities.

Only two public comments were received on the proposal during the December commission meeting, and neither opposed the increase.

Area game wardens and biologists have received more frequent reports of bear sightings from landowners and hunters each year.

Harvest statistics have included mostly younger male bears, so increased harvest will not cause a detrimental effect on the population.

