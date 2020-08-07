× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LIVINGSTON — There’s an added burden when taking over an historic business. That may be why Dale Sexton seems a bit fatigued as he gives a tour of Dan Bailey’s Fly Shop, which he and Mark Gurley purchased in April.

“It’s been a mad scramble,” Sexton said as a carpet layer worked in an adjoining room.

Sexton moved the contents of his Timber Trails outdoor store, located only a few doors down Park Street, into the old fishing store this spring. Now Dan Bailey’s is about more than fishing. There’s a bike shop in the back, skateboards on the wall and hiking gear tucked into another corner.

In deference to the building’s history, the walls of the shop are still decorated with wooden plaques. Each one of the 450 boards on the Wall of Fame contains the black outline of a trout, the name of the angler who caught the 4-pound or bigger fish, the water where they caught the trout and the fly they used. A 1949 Billings Herald article said the wall “has become one of the most coveted fishing trophies in the West.”

“You don’t usually co-mingle a bike and fly shop,” Sexton said. “But it’s part of our past.”

The past

It was 1938 when Bailey and his wife, Helen, moved to Livingston to forge a new future. Had they stayed in Brooklyn where he was studying and teaching physics, his life would have had a very different trajectory according to his son, John Bailey.

Instead, Dan Bailey rented a shop in the Albemarle Hotel where he tied and sold flies, along with other fishing gear. The couple lived in the back of the store.

In 1946, a Fortune magazine story helped boost Dan Bailey’s fame by including paintings of his flies — the Joe’s Hopper, as well as “Variations on the Coachman,” which McDonald called the “most famous of all trout flies.” The 10 Coachman flies were tied “by the crack Montanan, Dan Bailey.” That same year, Red Monical joined Bailey as a partner in the business.

By 1949 the Billings Herald newspaper was offering free Dan Bailey flies to anyone who started or renewed their subscription. One article called Bailey “Lord of the Flies.”

“This business is just iconic in the fly-fishing industry and foundational in Livingston,” Sexton said.

In the 1950s the shop was well-known across the country, thanks to the patronage of renowned anglers like Lee Wulff and Joe Brooks. Bailey also started selling flies, and eventually other gear, through a catalog. The business became so big — employing 31 workers — it was shipping 700,000 flies around the world at its height, employing a host of local women who tied the flies. In 1956, the business moved to 209 W. Park St. where it remains today.

“Dan Bailey’s was a local institution that was important to local and international fishing clients and served as a Livingston community anchor,” Karen Reinhart, curator of Livingston’s Yellowstone Gateway Museum wrote in an email.

Succession

John Bailey was born in 1947 and remembers spending much of his time in his family’s fishing shop as a youngster, when he wasn’t out terrorizing the community, he joked.

“I was in and out of there almost all of my life,” he said.

In 1969, after being discharged from the Army, John began working at the shop full time. Ten years after his father died in 1992, John unknowingly helped spawn what would become the next big craze in fly fishing. That was when he worked as a fly-casting instructor and adviser for the movie “A River Runs Through It,” based on the Norman McLean novella.

“It put us on a much bigger map in the fishing world,” Bailey told the Great Falls Tribune in a 2017 article.

“That movie just took fly fishing to a whole other level,” Sexton said. “I was retail manager at the time, and the shop was hopping.”

Although the movie, and its cast — which included a young Brad Pitt — boosted women’s interest in fly fishing, participation in the sport slowly declined.

“The fly-fishing world is a Baby Boomer sport,” John Bailey said. “As we’re all getting older, no younger people were coming in.”

So it was a natural progression for him to sell the shop to Sexton, who first worked at Dan Bailey’s as a high school teenager.

“The business needed to expand to other stuff,” John Bailey said.

New store

The old fly shop occupied three buildings dating from the early 1900s. In the back, what used to be an automobile repair shop has been converted into the bike shop. Above are two apartments.

The business has also been directly linked to its neighbor, the restaurant Gil’s Goods, via a new door in their adjoining wall. Likewise, Gil’s is connected to the Murray Hotel and Bar. So guests can now wander from their room, to the bar, restaurant and outdoor shop. The first day the new portal opened, a woman wandered in from next door and spent $600.

“So I guess that door was a good idea,” Sexton said.

In every corner — and especially in the basement — Sexton said he’s found “inspiration” in memorabilia from the old fly shop.

“The basement was up to the roof in boxes covered with 30 to 40 years of dust,” Sexton said.

Eventually he plans to take the best of the keepsakes and create a display for visitors.

Archivists at Montana State University and the Yellowstone Gateway Museum have been wading through some of those boxes. One, which contained old copies of fishing licenses sold through the store, included the carbon copy of licenses sold to Sexton’s mother and father in 1986.

“It was so crazy,” Sexton said. “How do you explain that?”

The amount of inspiration such “tidbits” have given Sexton makes him believe, “There’s something bigger going on here, and I’m just a small little piece of the cog.”

New owners

A Livingston native, the 55-year-old Sexton began fishing with his father as soon as he was able to walk. Together they would spend three to five days a week on the water.

“That was blue collar fishing,” he said. “The only ones released were the ones that got away.”

He learned to fly fish while working at Dan Bailey’s.

“It was the days when there were no egos,” Sexton said. “I learned from the guides. They brought me along and taught me a lot.”

That led Sexton to a stint guiding anglers in Alaska for five years while he was going to college. In 1996 he started Timber Trails, creating a loyal workforce that was skeptical about whether the new store should keep the old Dan Bailey’s name. He’s still undecided.

“We’re trying to rebrand,” Sexton said. “The staff is all about Timber Trails. That’s where their allegiance is.”

John Bailey said he had no qualms about selling to Sexton or about retiring from a business that had long been synonymous with fishing and Livingston.

“I didn’t want to die in the shop,” he said. “I’m happy I don’t have to worry about the business anymore. And I get to fish again.”

Last year, Bailey said he only fished one day.

Ethics

Selling outdoor gear to people hiking, biking, skiing and boating in an increasingly crowded region just north of Yellowstone National Park has put the conservation-minded Sexton in a bit of an ethical quandary. So he’s attempting to concentrate on conservation as much as commerce.

To that end he was vocal in opposing a gold mine in the Paradise Valley and has supported a land exchange in the Crazy Mountains. He vows the shop will never become “an industrial guide complex.” For those who do guide anglers for pay through his shop, $50 will be added to a fund for conservation.

“We’re trying to give back monetarily,” he said. “We’re also willing to invest time and energy into preserving and protecting the Yellowstone ecosystem.

“Selling gear is important to pay the bills, but what’s important to me — it’s about conservation, preservation and education,” Sexton said.

“We have a reverence for what we do here.”

