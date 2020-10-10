Feds seek 20-year mining withdrawal at Little Rockies cleanup site

More than 2,600 acres in the Little Rocky Mountains degraded by past gold mining are being proposed for a 20-year withdrawal by the Department of Interior.

“That will allow us to continue with the water work up there and to protect all of the reclamation activity that’s been done in the past,” said Tom Darrington, field manager for the Bureau of Land Management’s Malta office.

As Darrington noted, the Zortman-Landusky Mine has already undergone extensive reclamation work to treat toxic runoff that includes heavy metals, nitrates, selenium, and cyanide, but a lot remains to be done. The BLM estimates “reclamation contracts will total about $70 million and involve moving millions of tons of waste rock and treating hundreds of millions of gallons of water over the next 20 years.”

Under the proposed withdrawal, no new hardrock mining could take place during those 20 years. In 2000, the agency withdrew more than 3,500 acres in the area from further mining. That withdrawal expires this year, prompting the new proposal.

“These public lands need to be protected to enable ongoing reclamation work as quickly and cost effectively as possible,” said BLM Montana state director John Mehlhoff in a press release.