Fee hikes for West Yellowstone Nordic trails announced

West Yellowstone's 35 kilometers of groomed Nordic ski trails will cost more to use beginning Feb. 1.

The price of ski passes at Rendezvous Ski Trails will now be $15 a day for adults, youth 12 and under ski free. An individual season pass will increase to $100 and a family pass will be $190. A new three-day pass costs $30.

The old prices are $8 for a day pass, $40 for an individual season pass, and $75 for a family season pass. These rates remain in effect through Jan. 31.

The rates hadn't been raised since 2011 despite increased operations and maintenance costs.

Ninety-five percent of all fees collected return to the trail system. Consequently, the monies raised through fees will go toward winter grooming operations, trail maintenance and improvements, signage, summer maintenance and Forest Service administration of the site.

The Rendezvous trail system functions through a partnership between the Forest Service, West Yellowstone Ski Education Foundation and the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce. All three entities bring funds to the year-round operation and maintenance of Rendezvous, and the fee increase will allow the Forest Service to contribute significantly more to the effort.