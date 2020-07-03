Fee hikes proposed at Custer Gallatin National Forest campgrounds, cabins, Nordic trail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Substantial fee hikes for 27 cabin rentals, 14 campgrounds, and West Yellowstone's popular Nordic ski area are being proposed by the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

Additionally, the agency is proposing to implement new fees at four campgrounds and two new rental cabins — Eldridge Cabin in the Taylor Fork drainage and Sage Creek Cabin in the Pryor Mountains. Neither cabin has yet been added to the rental system.

What's more, an extra vehicle fee of $5 per night, for more than two nontrailered vehicles, is being proposed for single campsites.

The Forest Service did not provide an estimate of how much the fee increases would generate.

The proposed fee hikes would not be implemented until 2021.

The agency is taking public comment on its proposal through Aug. 23.

“Over the past 20-plus years, most of the fees have stayed the same and the majority of our recreation sites across the forest still do not require a fee,” said Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin Forest Supervisor said in a press release. "However, as we make our fees comparable with other similar sites, it means more than doubling some of our current fees, but this will allow us to continue to provide high quality recreation experiences.”