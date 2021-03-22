Fence built to block motorized users from Carter Mountain

Following resource damage on Carter Mountain, staff from the Shoshone National Forest and Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody office worked together to build a fence to enforce the seasonal road closure.

As with many Forest Service roads, there is a seasonal closure on FSR 474, Carter Mountain Road. This road has a locked gate, which closes the area to wheeled motorized use annually from Jan. 1 through May 15. Recently, wheeled motorized use has occurred in the area, creating resource damage by leaving deep ruts in the hillside next to the gate.

To mitigate future resource damage, a fence from the locked gate was built around the parking area.

“We hope this fence will alleviate any confusion about whether or not the area is open to wheeled motorized travel during specific times of the year,” said District Ranger Casey McQuiston.

As a reminder, off-system motorized travel is not allowed on the Shoshone National Forest. Motor vehicle use maps are available at all Shoshone National Forest offices. They can also be downloaded from the forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/shoshone/maps-pubs/?cid=stelprdb5352743&width=full) or via the Avenza application on your mobile device.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0