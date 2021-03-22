 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fence built to block motorized users from Carter Mountain

Fence built to block motorized users from Carter Mountain

{{featured_button_text}}
New fence

A new fence was erected around the parking area at Carter Mountain in an attempt to block illegal motorized use near Cody, Wyoming.

 Shoshone National Forest

Following resource damage on Carter Mountain, staff from the Shoshone National Forest and Wyoming Game and Fish’s Cody office worked together to build a fence to enforce the seasonal road closure.

As with many Forest Service roads, there is a seasonal closure on FSR 474, Carter Mountain Road. This road has a locked gate, which closes the area to wheeled motorized use annually from Jan. 1 through May 15. Recently, wheeled motorized use has occurred in the area, creating resource damage by leaving deep ruts in the hillside next to the gate.

To mitigate future resource damage, a fence from the locked gate was built around the parking area.

Fence

Illegal motorized use has occurred on Carter Mountain near Cody, Wyoming.

“We hope this fence will alleviate any confusion about whether or not the area is open to wheeled motorized travel during specific times of the year,” said District Ranger Casey McQuiston. 

As a reminder, off-system motorized travel is not allowed on the Shoshone National Forest. Motor vehicle use maps are available at all Shoshone National Forest offices. They can also be downloaded from the forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/shoshone/maps-pubs/?cid=stelprdb5352743&width=full) or via the Avenza application on your mobile device.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the future electric vehicles?

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the future electric vehicles?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News