Find finicky grayling in AB Wilderness' Lost Lake

For every four or five strikes at the pudgy dry fly, the bright chrome grayling would only get hooked once. Maybe they weren’t even opening their mouths as they rose from the depths of Lost Lake.

Whatever their tactics, it proved frustrating but fun to try and hook one of the flashy fish. I was tossing the fly with my spinning rod, since backcasting with a fly rod proved difficult along the tree-lined shore.

Lost Lake is located five miles up the Lake Fork of Rock Creek Trail, a well-traveled route in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness south of Red Lodge. Tucked up against steep cliff walls, the 11-acre lake is home to grayling as well as Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

Both species are stocked in the lake by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ staff. FWP’s last survey of the lake in 2020 found grayling and cutthroat averaged about 12 inches, according to the agency’s 2021 Mountain Lakes Guide.

“Of the multiple grayling lakes sampled, this population is one of the best for abundance,” the guide noted. “Angler use at this lake has increased.”