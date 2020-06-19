Fire, flood restrictions change at FWP’s south central Montana properties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks added fire restrictions to all of its properties in Yellowstone County this week, but lifted traffic restrictions at many of its fishing access sites along the Yellowstone River in south central Montana.

FWP posted limits on campfires and other burning at all of its properties in Yellowstone County after the county commissioners adopted Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Stage 1 restrictions ban campfires except where specifically exempted and allow smoking only in vehicles and areas three feet in diameter that are cleared of flammable materials. FWP has no exemptions for campfires in fishing access sites and wildlife management areas in south central Montana. People still may cook on an LP gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off.

The fire restrictions are in response to predictions of dry, warm weather that could increase the danger of human-caused wildfires. They will be in effect until further notice.