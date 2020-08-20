 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fire restrictions enacted on forest, FWP lands

Fire restrictions enacted on forest, FWP lands

{{featured_button_text}}
Fires
BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette

Persistent hot, dry and windy weather and a recent increase in abandoned campfires have prompted the Custer Gallatin National Forest to implement stage 1 fire restrictions on the Beartooth Ranger District, including portions of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Area.

In addition, Fish, Wildlife & Parks is not allowing campfires at its facilities in Carbon County, including fishing access sites.

Affected fishing access sites along the Clarks Fork River include Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone south of Bridger plus Bridger Bend and Weymiller south of Belfry. Along Rock Creek, between Roberts and Red Lodge, affected fishing access sites include Horse Thief Station, Beaver Lodge, Bull Springs and Water Birch. 

Campfires will be allowed at Cooney State Park within established fire rings.  

Stage 1 restrictions require that forest visitors build fires only at developed or designated recreation sites or campgrounds in an agency provided metal fire ring. Fires fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels may be used anywhere on forest lands. Additionally, under stage 1 smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable materials.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you're heading back to the gym during COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News