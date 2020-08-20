Fire restrictions enacted on forest, FWP lands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Persistent hot, dry and windy weather and a recent increase in abandoned campfires have prompted the Custer Gallatin National Forest to implement stage 1 fire restrictions on the Beartooth Ranger District, including portions of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness Area.

In addition, Fish, Wildlife & Parks is not allowing campfires at its facilities in Carbon County, including fishing access sites.

Affected fishing access sites along the Clarks Fork River include Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone south of Bridger plus Bridger Bend and Weymiller south of Belfry. Along Rock Creek, between Roberts and Red Lodge, affected fishing access sites include Horse Thief Station, Beaver Lodge, Bull Springs and Water Birch.

Campfires will be allowed at Cooney State Park within established fire rings.

Stage 1 restrictions require that forest visitors build fires only at developed or designated recreation sites or campgrounds in an agency provided metal fire ring. Fires fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels may be used anywhere on forest lands. Additionally, under stage 1 smoking is allowed only within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable materials.

