First grizzly bear of year sighted in Yellowstone

The first confirmed grizzly bear sighting in Yellowstone National Park of 2020 occurred on Saturday, March 7.

The bear was observed from the air by biologists during a radio telemetry flight near Grand Prismatic Spring, just one day before last year’s first sighting.

Male grizzlies come out of hibernation in early March. Females with cubs emerge in April and early May. When bears emerge from hibernation, they look for food and often feed on elk and bison that died over the winter. Sometimes bears will react aggressively while feeding on carcasses.

All of Yellowstone National Park is bear country: from the deepest backcountry to the boardwalks around Old Faithful. Protect yourself and the bears by following these guidelines:

• Prepare for a bear encounter.

• Carry bear spray, know how to use it, and make sure it’s accessible.

• Stay alert.

• Hike or ski in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails and make noise. Avoid hiking at dusk, dawn, or at night.

• Do not run if you encounter a bear.