First Yellowstone COVID tests clean; visitation down

Results came back negative for 43 asymptomatic Yellowstone National Park employees tested for COVID-19 on May 28 and 29, the park announced in a press release.

The testing is part of monitoring being conducted by Yellowstone in concert with health officers from the state of Montana and Park County.

The employees work in front-line positions and have been interacting with the public over the past two weeks, since the park opened its two Wyoming entrances on May 18.

Surveillance testing will continue throughout the summer and target National Park Service and concessions employees who are first responders and/or work directly with the public.

Surveillance testing allows the Park Service to identify COVID-19 carriers who aren’t showing symptoms and to quickly isolate anyone who does test positive to protect public health. Approximately 100 tests are being conducted in Yellowstone this week.