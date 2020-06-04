First Yellowstone COVID tests clean; visitation down

Results came back negative for 43 asymptomatic Yellowstone National Park employees tested for COVID-19 on May 28 and 29, the park announced in a press release.
The testing is part of monitoring being conducted by Yellowstone in concert with health officers from the state of Montana and Park County.
The employees work in front-line positions and have been interacting with the public over the past two weeks, since the park opened its two Wyoming entrances on May 18.
Surveillance testing will continue throughout the summer and target National Park Service and concessions employees who are first responders and/or work directly with the public.
Surveillance testing allows the Park Service to identify COVID-19 carriers who aren’t showing symptoms and to quickly isolate anyone who does test positive to protect public health. Approximately 100 tests are being conducted in Yellowstone this week.
“This is the most aggressive employee surveillance testing being conducted in the National Park System,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “We couldn’t do this without our partners in the states and counties. Our goal is to detect positive COVID-19 cases as early as possible, so we can isolate and support those employees, while reducing chances of spreading the virus. Information gained from this program will inform management decisions.”
The park has also received assistance from the state of Wyoming and Park County, Wyoming, to expand surveillance testing and symptomatic testing.
The novel coronavirus has slowed what is typically a more busy tourism season in the park.
Visitation to Yellowstone via its two Wyoming gates from May 18-31 was 70% of the traffic for the same dates in 2019. When compared to the same time frame in 2019 with all five entrances open, the visitation in the park between May 18-31 this year was down 80%.
The park reopened its three gates in Montana to visitors on June 1 after the state lifted its 14-day quarantine for travelers to the state. From June 1 through June 3 visitation at those gates — located near Cooke City, Gardiner and West Yellowstone — was down 55% compared to the same days in 2019. The park recorded 7,186 vehicles through the Montana entrances versus 15,934 vehicles in 2019.
