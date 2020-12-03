Fish and Wildlife Commission meets Dec. 10

More than 130 letters were submitted to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks opposing a motorized restriction on the Shields River.

The topic is one of several the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will take up when it meets at 9 a.m. on Dec. 10 via Zoom. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov.

The commission will hear proposals and presentations on the commercial bait seining waters list; the 2021 deer season in Hunting Districts 400, 401, 403 and 406; and the 2021 black bear and turkey quotas.

The commission will consider endorsing the Prickly Pear Creek and McClellan Creek water right transfer and the Currant Creek Conservation Easement in Region 5.

And the group will make final decisions on the the Shields River; a modification to the rule regarding archery let-off; the 2021 elk shoulder seasons; the Everson Bench and Lost Trail conservation easements.

More details on agenda items can be found online.

